MSU shooting victim who was discharged from hospital says he 'almost didn't make it'

One of the victims from the mass shooting on Michigan State University announced he had been discharged from the hospital.

"My world has been turned upside down so suddenly," wrote Troy Forbush on social media this weekend, "but I refuse to be a number, a statistic."

Forbush was one of five students who survived a shooting rampage after a 43-year-old Lansing man opened fire inside an academic building at MSU Feb. 13. Three other students died from their wounds, while another was paralyzed.

In his Facebook post, Forbush said he "took a bullet to my chest, had a brush with death, and almost didn't make it if it weren't for the incredible doctors who saved my life."

"After a week spent in the ICU and three additional days being cared for by the superhero staff, I was blessed to be the first individual discharged from Sparrow Hospital," he continued on Facebook. "I live in support of my four fellow Spartans whose lives are forever changed, as mine is as well."

Calls for more gun safety reform have spiraled out of East Lansing, which is just miles down the state capital. More protests and rallies are expected, as well as a push for legislative changes to gun laws in Michigan.

Ten days after the shooting one student who survived the incident remained in critical condition, while two others were stable, a fourth was in fair condition, and a fifth had been discharged.

