Late-night Ann Arbor to Detroit bus added for Michigan Football night game against Purdue

article

The Brief The bus that runs between Detroit and Ann Arbor will have expanded hours Saturday for the Michigan Football vs. Purdue game. The last bus will depart Ann Arbor at 11:15 p.m. Bus tickets can be reserved.



Headed to the Michigan vs. Purdue game this weekend in Ann Arbor? Take a bus there and back, thanks to expanded nighttime service to Detroit from the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan (RTA).

The D2A2 Midnight Run will extend its hours Saturday so that the last bus to Detroit departs Ann Arbor at 11:15 p.m. Normally, the last D2A2 bus to Detroit leaves at 8:15 p.m.

This bus runs between Detroit's Grand Circus Park and the Blake Transit Center in Ann Arbor.

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Purdue Boilmerakers at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1 at Michigan Stadium.

"These extended hours demonstrate our dedication to meeting the community's needs," said Ben Stupka, Executive Director of the RTA. "By temporarily expanding D2A2's service hours for this game under the lights, we're making it simpler for attendees to cheer on the Wolverines without the hassle of driving or having to leave early."

Michigan Football bus tickets

Fans can now reserve their D2A2 bus tickets for Saturday's game.

One-way tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door.

There are also discounted $4 tickets for seniors 65 and older, and people with disabilities. Children 2 and younger ride for free.

Book your ride here. Be sure you select the 11:15 p.m. departure.