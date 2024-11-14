Late trailblazer Florine Mark's estate sale offers clothes, jewelry art, and more

The estate sale of Florine Mark feels more like a department store.

"A very large store - Macy’s and Nordstroms combined for sure, absolutely," said Deborah Slobin, said Le Shoppe Estate Sales.

Mark died last year at the age of 90. The president and CEO of Weight Watchers, she was a bit of an icon in Metro Detroit.

"She was a great person, she had a really beautiful heart, helped so many people in the community, very philanthropic, she believed a lot in women's causes," Slobin said. "So people coming here to buying a piece of hers - they'll have that good energy in their homes as well too."

The amount of clothes, jewelry, shoes are something to see, because Mark loved fashion.

She was the kind of person who never wore anything more than once and now it’s all for sale - many items priced very reasonably.

"We’ve been here for months this has been quite a set up - it’s just an endless estate, endless treasures really cool things," said Michael Sundberg, Le Shoppe Estate Sales.

"She loved to entertain, you could open up a whole restaurant downstairs, all of the dishes, the serving ware, amazing stuff," Slobin said.

"This is really a reflection of her life, her world travels, it’s really been a fun sale to put together," said Sundberg. "I think the sculptures, the art, definitely stand out to to me, a lot of cool stuff to go through here for sure."

"Oh my goodness, it’s amazing and she was an amazing woman," said Valerie Johnson who attended the estate sale. "So just to come here and to see the things she had, and to immerse yourself into, is just wonderful."

Min Li was there and is taking home some ancient treasures.

FOX 2: "Do you know like how old this is?"

"One hundred-fifty years, this is also around 150 years," she said.

The estate sale is located at 31550 Franklin Fairway in Farmington Hills.

Friday and Saturday it will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

