Lawmakers, advocates call for more protections for LGBTQ community

There is a new fight underway to expand Michigan's Civil Rights act to include the LGBTQ community. One Detroit lawmaker says the protections are needed now as more transgender people of color are hurt because of hate.

"There are landlords that discriminate - there are still employment sectors that discriminate," said Jeynce Poindexter.

Poindexter is a transgender woman of color - an activist joining lawmakers and law enforcement, in calling for protections for the LGBTQ community in the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act.

"It is imperative that people understand - no one is asking for preferential treatment - we are asking for equality," said Cpl. Dani Woods, Detroit police LGBTQ liaison.

The state's Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, and education on the basis of religion, race, color, sex, height, weight But the LGBTQ community is not protected.

"Unfortunately the act does not specifically include sexual orientation and gender identity," said State Senator. Jeremy Moss (D). "And we have seen time and time again, our community marginalized because we can't seek justice."

Moss - who is gay - says it extends beyond discrimination - to violence - and hate crime legislation.

"People who suffer hate crimes from our community - and specifically trans women of color who experience hate crimes, who are victims of crimes, they are victimized twice," he said. "First the crime itself, second - everybody ignoring it."

Just last month, 25-year-old Naomi Skinner - a transgender woman of color, was killed at an apartment complex in Highland Park. She was shot in the neck - her body dragged out into the hallway and left there. Police arrested Skinner's boyfriend.

A few years ago also in Highland Park - Kelly Stough - another transgender woman of color, was murdered by a pastor who had picked her up for sex.

"We need the police and the prosecutors to have more tools and more opportunities to go after people," said State Sen. Adam Hollier (D).

Hollier is championing the effort to amend the laws and he has support from prosecutors and police.

"We need this law statewide - we need it right there in black and white," said Prosecutor Eli Savit, Washtenaw County. "Crimes that target people because of sexual orientation or because of gender identity will be prosecuted as hate crimes in the state of Michigan."

The Detroit Police Department is making sure its officers are trained to specifically address these issues.

"How to really connect with the LGBTQ community because if you don't have a connection then they don't feel valued, they don't feel they can tell law enforcement what's really going on," said Todd Bettison, first assistant chief, Detroit police.

Past efforts to amend the law have failed - but these activists say they will continue to fight.

"We will continue to do every single thing we can that every single person has the rights that are entitled to them," Hollier said.

"To amend the Elliott Larsen Act to cover sexual orientation and gender identity - it's not just a fluke of a thing - it means life and death for some people," Poindexter said.

"This is not a contrived problem - this is not a fantasy, these are real people in the state of Michigan who we want to protect," Moss said.

