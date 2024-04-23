Lawmakers approve mandate making AEDs mandatory in Michigan schools

When 24-year-old professional football player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, the whole world was watching. Only with quick thinking and a life-saving device was he able to be revived after suffering a heart attack.

The brush with death became an example of what a difference access to equipment like a defibrillator can make in the right circumstances.

Now, Michigan lawmakers are working to provide the same kind of help to its students who compete in sports and participate in extracurricular activities. On Tuesday, the Michigan Senate approved a bill that would require classes for school employees as well as supplying AEDs at school events.

That includes not just competition, but debate club and marching band.

"Our junior ROTC kids, marching band kids, color guard kids, drama club and theatre kids, kids participating in non-physical but high pressure activities like debate club and so many others, including spectators will now have this important legal and medical protection," said state Sen. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor).

Senators voted 31-5 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, clearing the state House later in the day.

The only problem: there are no state dollars to fund such a mandate. The sponsors promise that money is coming, but some lawmakers, like state Sen. Joe Bellino (R-Monroe) wasn't satisfied. He and four others voted no.