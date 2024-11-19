Lawn mower battery suspected cause of Ann Arbor garage fire

article

Firefighters in Ann Arbor believe a lithium-ion battery in a lawn mower sparked a fire that damaged a garage early Monday.

When firefighters arrived at the home in the 1500 block of Hillridge Boulevard, just after 2:50 a.m, they found the exterior wall of an attached garage on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the home, and no injuries were reported.

The fire department believes a battery for a lawn mower went into thermal runaway, meaning that as the temperature of a fire increases, more and more energy is being released and fueling those flames. Lithium battery fires have numerous causes, including damage to the battery, water exposure, electrical damage from overcharging, and exposure to extreme temperatures.

These fires are difficult to extinguish because of the excessive heat and chemical reactions that occur when they burn.

Ann Arbor firefighters provided tips for safely using these batteries:

Warning signs to look out for in a device or battery include:

~Pungent odors

~Discoloration, blistering, bulging, or swelling of the casing

~Leaking electrolyte

~Heating up and feeling extremely hot to touch

~Abnormal popping, hissing or crackling sounds, smoke and fumes

~Never touch a swollen or ruptured device or battery with bare hands as the heat and/or chemicals can cause severe burns. Use a tool such as shovel or dust pan.

If a small battery or device such as a phone or tablet starts overheating or is swollen:

~Unplug it from the power outlet if it is on charge.

~Avoid inhaling any smoke or fumes.

~If possible, remove it to an outside area away from any combustible material and away from windows or doorways. It is recommended to leave it outside for at least 24 hours.