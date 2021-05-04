Lawrence Tech graduates first nursing class eager to help in fight against pandemic

Four years after enrolling students in Lawrence Technological University’s first nursing education program in 2017, these students were the first class to graduate.

"I would like to welcome you to the inaugural pinning ceremony for the BS in Nursing," said Dr. Therese Jamison, nursing program director.

"You serve the community in the noblest of professions, serving others," said Dr. Virinder Moudgil, LTU president.

The formal commencement ceremony will take place remotely on May 8th but Tuesday a pinning ceremony to symbolize the rite of passage from an academic degree, to the practice of nursing, was held on campus for the program's 26 students.

The students enter nursing as a deadly pandemic continues to surge in Michigan.

"We have talked about how the pandemic has changed the way we take care of people," Jamison said.

"I was scared but this is what I signed up for," said graduating student Christine Mullen. "This is the career path I chose."

Tanisha and Arial Wright are sisters who finished the program together, saying their education prepared them to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

"That's the biggest demand I see right now in healthcare and I'm ready to take it on," said Tanisha.

"I'm ready for this challenge, I am ready and willing," Arial said.

With the need great in the battle against COVID-19, the entire 26-person graduating class have jobs lined up.

University officials say these students have been placed primarily at Ascension Michigan hospitals and healthcare centers.

These students say they're ready to provide care to those in need.

