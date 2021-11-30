Leader Dogs for the Blind needs volunteers to raise puppies -- Here's what you need to do

article

Volunteers are needed to raise puppies that will become guide dogs for people who are blind.

Michigan-based Leader Dogs for the Blind has an abundance of Labradors and Labrador mixes that need to be trained but not enough people to prepare the pups for their future roles.

Volunteers spend a year with a puppy teaching it general skills such as how to sit, stay, and walk, as well as unique skills, including how to avoid distractions, move confidently through busy areas, and properly great people.

No experience is necessary – Leader Dogs for the Blind will teach you what you need to know.

Volunteers must be within driving distance of Rochester Hills, where the organization's campus is located.

To sign up to raise a leader dog, click here or call 888-777-5332.