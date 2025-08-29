Lengthy legal battle ends with prison time for Macomb County man who sexually assaulted teen

article

The Brief A long court battle has concluded with prison time for a man who sexually assaulted a teen. Anthony Veach had been convicted of sex crimes in 2017, but appealed that conviction and won the right to a new trial. He pleaded no contest to criminal sexual conduct charges last month.



After appeals in both the Michigan Supreme Court and United States Supreme Court, a lengthy legal battle has concluded with prison time for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a teen relative.

In 2017, Anthony Joseph Veach, 45, was convicted by a jury of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a victim when they were 14 and 15.

Veach appealed this conviction, citing several reasons. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the Michigan Supreme Court reversed the conviction and ordered a new trial because the court had closed the courtroom for a child to testify but did not articulate that reason during proceedings. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Last month, Veach pleaded no contest to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced this week to 11 to 25 years in prison. Veach received 3,126 days credit for time served. The prosecutor's office said this sentence is similar to what Veach would have received had the case proceeded to trial.

What's next:

After his prison sentence, Veach will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring, mandatory lifetime registration under the Sex Offender Registry Act, and registration under Wyatt’s Law. He is also required to complete sex offender counseling.

What they're saying:

"This sentence brings long-awaited accountability after nearly a decade of litigation, including challenges that reached both the Michigan Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court. While no sentence can undo the harm caused, we hope this conclusion provides a measure of closure and reaffirms the principle that no matter how long it takes, justice will prevail," stated Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.