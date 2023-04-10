Michigan lettuce recall: Farm recalls produce over listeria concerns

A farm in Caledonia, Mich. has recalled more than two dozen products over listeria concerns.

Revolution Farms, LLC recalled all products under this brand name. See a full list of recalled products below.

The first recall came after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 5 ounce with a Best By date of April 2, 2023.

The farm expanded this recall Thursday when the recalled product was epidemiologically linked with a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis.

These recalled products were sold in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin at SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma’s Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Sysco, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ’ Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

