LGBT Detroit targeted hours after Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

On the same weekend a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the LGBT Detroit headquarters on the city's northwest side was targeted.

Monday morning, LGBT Detroit executive director A. Nzere Kwabena was sweeping up the debris that included brightly colored zip ties, kabob skewers, surgical gloves, and garbage that were strewn across the property. Kwabena said their signs were also defaced with red and yellow tape and it's clear what's happening.

"We experienced some sort of intimidation last night,' Kwabena said. "That has been disturbing."

On Monday, a garbage ban and string were tied off to block the driveway at their headquarters after Sunday night's events - where a suspect can be seen targeting the building. It comes just hours after the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

"The worst time for this to happen on the same day this happened in Colorado," Kwabena said.

LGBT Detroit is North America's largest Black-founded and led LGBT+ non-profit.

"Though there was no harm done physically to somebody, it's left an emotional impact on all of us so everyone's on edge," Kwabena said.

LGBT Detroit and other organizations like it were already reeling from the attack in Colorado Springs. Now they're reviewing safety protocols and raising money to upgrade security systems.

"If you are a business that specifically caters to the LGBTQ then I think you have to be especially prepared," he said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who is openly gay, says the easy access to high-powered assault rifles combined with the political rhetoric, attack ads, and legislation demonizing the LGBTQ community are endangering lives.

"People start to conflate these things. They think well if you are an LGBTQ person, you must be engaging in some sort of despicable criminal behavior and it's okay for me to hate you - and what we know is this. Hate kills - it kills," Nessel said.

She's calling on allies to stand up against dangerous rhetoric and lies - and stand with the LGBTQ community that is determined to stand strong.

"It just takes one or two knuckleheads to make life very hard - and they can't win. Too many people have done great work for us to advance - and we're going to sit in that advancement," Kwabena said. "We're not being intimidated. We're here, the doors are open, people are calling and we're going to assist them."

Anyone with information on the vandalism at LGBT Detroit is asked to call Detroit Police.