Light shows, live ice carving events, and more things to do this Christmas weekend in Metro Detroit

If you're looking to immerse yourself in a winter wonderland this weekend, look no further than Metro Detroit. It may not be a white Christmas, but there are plenty of festive ways to spend the holiday:

Holidays in Greektown Ice Carving Event

Saturday, Dec. 23 from 2-8 p.m.

Greektown in Detroit

Guests can enjoy 14 holiday ice carvings, Christmas caroling, holiday cookies, hot chocolate, and more.

Live ice carvings in Greektown will take place at the following locations and times:

Buffalo Wild Wings, 1218 Randolph Street: from approximately 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Firebird Tavern, 419 Monroe Street: from approximately 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Golden Fleece Restaurant and Bakalikon, 525 Monroe Street: from approximately 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Astoria Pastry Shop, 541 Monroe Street, from approximately 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Find more info here.

Northern Lights Installation at Beacon Park

Now through Jan. 16, 2024

Beacon Park in Detroit

Visit Beacon Park between 6-10 p.m. to enjoy a festive light show, a 15-foot snow globe, polar bear displays, and a gift box photo-op.

Entry is free.

Wild Lights

Now through Jan. 7, 2024

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

This year's Wild Lights features both new experiences and enhancements to beloved displays, including the Enchanted Trail, Field of Light, and Underwater Trail.

You can visit Wild Lights on Friday and Saturday; the zoo will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Get tickets.

Elsa Weekend

Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Meet Elsa while you get some last-minute shopping done in the village.

Entry is free. Bring a nonperishable food item or new toy to donate to get a free photo with Elsa.

Learn more.

Ice skating

Dates and times vary

Downtown Detroit and downtown Royal Oak

Both The Rink at Campus Martius and The Rink at Royal Oak will be open this weekend, along with Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Detroit's rink is open from noon to 10 p.m. Christmas Day, while Royal Oak's rink is open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Skating in Detroit ranges from $8-12. Skate rentals are $6

Royal Oak is $10-12, and skate rentals are $5.