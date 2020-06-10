Lighthouse of Oakland Co. accepting returnables as donations during COVID-19

The Lighthouse of Oakland County has never seen need like it has now during the pandemic.

In typical times Lighthouse serves 10,000 people a year across our programs but during this pandemic, the organization has seen an incredible increase. They're now serving about 5,000 people a week between emergency food distribution, emergency sheltering efforts and other types of housing or utility assistance.

"We already have families are having a difficult time accessing food. A lot of people are out of work and it's much more difficult for them to access food and other basic needs. So currently we have ramped up our food efforts and partnership with several organizations," said Ryan Hertz.

In fact, food distribution has been expanded in Southfield and Clarkston. All the demand means more help is needed. Money is always welcome. But if you can't do that, you can do cans.

"Folks who are having a hard time finding a place to recycle right now, all those cans and bottles piling up in their homes, can come drop them off at Webster Elementary in Pontiac," Hertz said.

They're taking up distribution of cans three times a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9-12 p.m.

"We will recycle and use the funds to support our food distribution initiatives to Your hungry Neighbors in Oakland County," Hertz said.

COVID-19 eviction relief will also end soon, and as people who are still out of work and out of money watch the clock tick, Lighthouse will help where they can, too.