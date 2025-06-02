'Like a James Bond novel': Explosive lawsuit against Hamtramck mayor, police chief

The Brief A new lawsuit has been filed by the suspended Hamtramck city manager and a police officer. The suit makes wild claims including corruption at the highest level by some city leaders. Named in the suit is the mayor, suspended police chief and city council.



A new lawsuit claims widespread corruption in Hamtramck, coming amid an FBI investigation and a Michigan State Police look into the residence of a couple council members.

The backstory:

Max Garbarino was placed on leave last week after suspending Hamtramck's Police Chief. Now the city manager is firing back through a scathing whistle-blower lawsuit.



"This is like a James Bond novel. It’s chock-full of the craziest things, all in one case," said attorney Jon Marko.

The lawsuit, filed against Hamtramck's mayor, police chief and city council, alleges corruption at the highest levels.

The action, field by Marko, is on behalf of Garbarino, who is currently suspended, and a police officer, David Adamczyk, who is also suspended.

The suit focuses on Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri discussing an alleged history of domestic violence as well as allegations involving a presidential pardon of a rich New York investor reportedly convicted of a financial crime - and that's not all.

"Allegations of trying to funnel millions of dollars to secure a presidential pardon for a benefactor," Marko said. "Allegations of stolen automobiles being hidden away. Allegations of creating fake identifications for police officers to make money. Allegations of trying to secure bribe funds and all kinds of money."

The police chief has denied the allegations, but was suspended by City Manager Max Garbarino while an investigation was launched.

Last week Hamtramck City Council put the city manager on leave. They say to ensure a fair investigation into the chief.

That is what prompted the city manager to file this suit.

"I think enough was enough, too much was too much, and finally he has an obligation, and as a good citizen," Marko said.

The lawsuit also names all members of Hamtramck City Council and touches on investigations into two of those officials allegedly not living in the city they serve. It references investigations into alleged election fraud as well.

"If they are true, then I think they need to be prosecuted," said Mike Petrack, a resident and city business owner. "The city government is problematic. It’s borderline corrupt. Four of six council members are under investigation for voter fraud.

"Two probably don’t even live here, and now we have this with the police chief."

Karen Majewski is Hamtramck's former mayor.

"You know, I think everybody is concerned - just like what happened," she said. "What is going on?"

FOX 2: "Should there be a house cleaning or something?

"We have an election coming up. So, we have three council seats up, and the mayor's seat up for re-election. We have a primary in August, and I think that we will probably see," she said. "I’m hoping personally, that we see quite an upheaval in the make-up of the city council."

The other side:

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib released a statement:

"There is a comprehensive investigation that is being conducted and it will include allegations against the police chief, city manager and Officer Adamczyk.

"The three of them are on paid administrative leave at this time, but whoever is found clear and innocent, he would be reinstated to his job. No one is immune to questioning and accountability.

"I learned from our city manager that we always get sued, mostly for nonsense, so that doesn’t mean anything at this point because we have to wait for the investigation outcomes, and based on that, we would know how valid is everyone’s case and what are their chances of winning such lawsuits."

Suspended Chief Altaheri also released a statement:

"My message from day one has been very clear, I call on the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, state police and FBI to follow-up on these false accusations and all those behind these fabricated stories."

