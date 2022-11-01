Lincoln High School hall monitor accused of sex crimes against students

A man is accused of having sexual relationships with Lincoln High School students while he was a hall monitor at the Warren school.

Jaren Johnson, 22, is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of accosting a minor, two counts of distributing sexually explicit material, and one count of using a computer to send explicit material.

Johnson was a football coach then started as a hall monitor.

He allegedly met multiple victims while he worked at the school. The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl on school property.

"They started by texting and flirting in the halls," student DeAnthony Dillard said. "I saw a few glances of it, but I didn't think nothing of it at the time."

Johnson worked at the school for several months and was fired a few weeks ago. He has no prior criminal record.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash/surety. If he posts bond, Johnson cannot have contact with the victims or anyone under 18 years old and must wear a GPS tether.

"Children should be safe in school and on school property. These are very serious charges that will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to protect our children and keep them from being harmed," Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.