Lincoln Park barricaded suspect surrenders to police after standoff

A barricaded man has surrendered to police in Lincoln Park Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff began at about 3 p.m. in a home on Keppen Avenue between Ford Park and Lafayette, where the person was refusing to come out.

There are no reports of injuries and it is unclear if anyone else was inside the residence with the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

Nearby Lafayette Elementary was under a lockdown amid the police situation, which has now been lifted.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.




