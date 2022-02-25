Lincoln Park High School students allegedly smoke meth in bathroom, police investigating

Four Lincoln Park High School students were taken to the hospital after allegedly smoking meth in a bathroom stall on Thursday.

The school's superintendent, Terry Dangerfield, sent a letter to families addressing the incident.

"The safety and well-being of all Lincoln Park Public Schools students, families and staff is our top priority," Dangerfield said.

School administrators said after learning of the incident they searched the students and immediately contacted police.

"Out of concern for their safety and health, we had the students transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation as they appeared to be under the influence," Dangerfield said.

Lincoln Park police confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine (meth).

According to the school, the involved students recorded a video of themselves and shared it on social media.

"We are extremely disappointed by this incident. We ask that all our families take the time to speak to their children about the dangers of illegal drug use," Dangerfield said.

The students involved in the incident face potential disciplinary action including expulsion, and they face potential charges resulting from the police investigation, Dangerfield said.

"We are continuously impressed by the integrity of our students, families, and staff, and I am confident our community will come together to help ensure the students involved in this incident receive the help and support they need," said Dangerfield. "Additionally, we will continue to maintain our focus on a culture of compassion, respect, and sound judgment, so we do our part to reinforce the dangers of illegal drug use on or off school property."

Lincoln Park High School said they are working with police during their investigation.