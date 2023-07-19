Lincoln Park man accused of robbing victim, trying to hit police with vehicle before being shot by officers

A Lincoln Park man allegedly robbed a victim at knifepoint and stole his bike before being shot by police last week.

Alexander Scott Webster, 30, is charged with two counts of felonious assault.

Prosecutors say Webster stole a bike from a 21-year-old man on Marion Avenue between O'Connor and Russell avenues Friday.

When the victim tried to get his bike back, Webster allegedly tried to hit the victim with his vehicle. The victim shot at Webster's vehicle with a handgun but didn't hit him.

After, police were called to a house in the 1550 block of Marion Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, Webster is accused of trying to hit officers with his vehicle. Officers shot Webster, who sped away but was caught a short time later.