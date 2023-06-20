Lincoln Park man arrested for pushing woman from German castle to her death

It's a crime that has made international headlines and the accused murderer is from Metro Detroit.

The 30-year-old Lincoln Park man has been arrested for killing one woman and seriously injuring another after pushing both down a ravine at the German castle Neuschwanstein.

The incident killed Eva Liu from Illinois, who was allegedly sexually assaulted on a trail near the castle in southern Germany and then pushed from a scenic overlook into a gorge 165 feet below.

German police tell FOX News a second woman, Kelsey Chang, a friend of Liu, tried to help her, and was also pushed off the same ledge. She landed on a tree and survived.

The arrest of a suspect made headlines around the world -- and then came news that he was from Lincoln Park.

And when we knocked on his door FOX 2 attempted to speak to a woman who was identified as the sister of the suspect.

"Could you guys move your car up a little for me?" she said.

FOX 2: "Yeah we’ll move the car."

"Thank you so much," she said.

FOX 2: "Do you have anything to say about these allegations at all? I know there are two sides to every story. Nothing?"

Since the man hasn't been named in a German court yet, FOX 2 is not using his name either.

But neighbors we spoke with say they indeed live next to the person seen taken into custody.

"I thought no, no, no, that can’t be next door," said a neighbor, who added that the 30-year-old suspect lives with his brother. "They seem like a very good family, very quiet, the boys are always very quiet. They don’t bother anybody."

And they typically kept to themselves, especially the 30-year-old.

"He's never spoke to me or anything like that but it still shocks me," she said.

She says she can't remember seeing the suspect's car in the driveway for some time and says according to the brother they would travel for work.

"He went, he went a lot, but I don’t know where."

According to FOX news it could be months before he even makes his first appearance.

