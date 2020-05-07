Lincoln Park man charged with threatening terrorism for spitting on hospital workers to spread coronavirus

A Lincoln Park man has been charged with spitting on multiple health care workers during two different hospital visits in an attempt to spread coronavirus.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges were filed on Wednesday against Richard Kechego, 30, in connection to two separate incidents where he allegedly spat on hospital workers to spread the virus.

The first case happened on March 29, around 7 p.m. Kechego was at a hospital in Wyandotte when he verbally assaulted, threatened, and spit at several staff members with intent to infect them with coronavirus, Worthy said.

The second case was more than two weeks later at a hospital in Dearborn when he's charged with doing the same thing.

For the Wyandotte incident, he was charged with threat of terrorism and harmful devices/unlawful use. He's currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond and would be required to wear a tether if he posts bond.

"It is hard to wrap one's mind around this defendant's alleged behavior, especially during these times. If you are even thinking about doing something like this, know that acting on it is criminal behavior," Worthy said in a statement.