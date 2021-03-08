Lincoln Park police investigating newborn found dead Saturday night

City officials at Lincoln Park have confirmed they are investigating the discovery of a dead baby that was found in a bag this weekend.

Generic image of police lights.

A call came in Saturday night about a suspicious object being found in a bag near a commercial garbage site.

It was found near Fort Street and Goddard.

Calls from FOX 2 to the city mayor and manager seeking more details were requested but were not immediately returned.

The mayor first confirmed the news Sunday.

It's unclear if the baby was born dead or alive.

More information is expected later Monday.