Lincoln Park suspends curbside recycling pick-up amid coronavirus

Curbside recycling has been suspended in Lincoln Park amid the coronavirus emergency.

The city said Friday that it needs to suspend pick-up beginning Monday, March 30 through at least Monday, April 13 because the GFL Recycling Plant is temporarily closed.

The city anticipates services will resume after April 13 and in the meantime is asking residents to not put out their curbside recycling for pickup until then.

The temporary closure and suspension of service is a measure to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus Covid-19.

Lincoln Park is in Wayne County, one of Michigan’s worst-hit counties.

As of Friday when the suspension was announced, more than 500 cases have been confirmed in the county – not counting nearby Detroit’s. Combined with Detroit’s 851 cases, Wayne County has nearly half of all cases confirmed in Michigan.

Trash-pick-up and disposal is still considered an essential workforce in Michigan right now under Gov. Whitmer’s stay-home order.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she also issued the stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player below.

