Lions 2024 redesigned uniforms officially released - including new-look blue helmet

We got an early look at their jerseys when they hit the internet thanks to a leak. The Lions are going with a white jersey, a Honolulu blue jersey, and a new alternate jersey, which will be black. It is the first time they've worn black since 2007.

But the best was saved for last - a show-stopping blue helmet with graphite Lion logo on the side and stripes down the middle, to pair with the alternate jersey at the official tonight at a season-ticket holder event down at Ford Field.

Kerby Joseph came out to model the alternate black uniform, revealing the blue helmet and black pants. Silver stripes are visible on the sleeves, as they are on all three of the new uniforms.

Other changes you may have noticed right away - the numbers and the names. More of a block style. The white numbers on the blue jerseys certainly pop way more than the old silver ones.

The home uniform is called "Re-imagined Honolulu Blue."

The helmets are a more shiny silver color with two Honolulu Blue stripes down the middle.

Two unique elements are being used to honor the late owner William Clay Ford, despite the WCF initials being removed from the sleeve of the jerseys.

The first nod comes with a decal of his initials on the back of the helmet and the second, a copy of his signature on the inside of all the game-worn jerseys.

One certainty is that the Lions throwback classic uniform will stay in rotation, said team reporter Dannie Rogers at the event.

The inside back collar of each jersey has a different slogan - the blue jersey reads "One Pride" while the white has "313" and the black reads "Motor City."

Now this takes away from the big reveal, but credit the Lions they were ready for this when they released a video of a very disappointed Alim McNeil.



"Whoever leaked the uniform video, we appreciate it. We appreciate you ruining all the hard work we put in," he said.