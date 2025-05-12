The Lions 2025 schedule - here's what we know ahead of the NFL's release event May 14

article

The Brief The new NFL schedule drops on Wednesday, Nov. 14 - but we do know who the Lions will play, but unsure of what order, and on what days. The Lions are expected to pepper the national TV slate while squaring off with the 3rd-toughest schedule according to some analysts. The NFC North crosses over with he AFC North and the NFC East - including the defending champion Eagles and playoff spoiler Commanders.



The Lions new 2025 schedule is set to be officially released at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 14th. Detroit will fight to defend its NFC North Division title while expected to have the NFL's third-toughest schedule according to pro football betting analyst Warren Sharp.

Big picture view:

We do know this upcoming season has matchups against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, the AFC champion Chiefs and a playoff rematch with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

We know who the Lions are playing - but it's the order in which they'll face off with them, that isn't. The biggest wrinkle is when. Last season the Lions peppered the national television schedule with appearances on Thursday night, Sunday night and Monday night.

Aside from the Thanksgiving game this season, it is unclear how many national TV games the Lions will play in. And about that Thanksgiving game - this fall's annual tradition moves back a half-hour. Kickoff has been moved to 1 p.m. from the 12:30 early broadcast window it had in the past.

Division crossovers for the Lions in 2025 include the AFC North (Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh) and the NFC East (Dallas, New York, Philadelphia and Washington).

Dig deeper:

The home schedule at Ford Field is set to include Chicago (5-12), Green Bay (11-6), Minnesota (14-3), Dallas (7-10), New York Giants (3-14), Cleveland (3-14), Pittsburgh (10-7) and Tampa Bay (10-7).

The road schedule is set for Chicago (5-12), Green Bay (11-6), Minnesota (14-3), Washington (12-5), Philadelphia (14-3), Cincinnati (9-8), Baltimore (12-5), Kansas City (15-2) and Los Angeles Rams (10-7).

Due to the NFL now playing 17 games, this upcoming season it is the AFC's turn for an extra home game, which means the Lions will have one extra away game.

No national TV matchups have leaked, but we do know the Lions won't be playing in the Thursday Night season kickoff (as they did in 2023). Instead, the Eagles are set to play the Cowboys on Sept. 4.