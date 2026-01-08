Lions' Brad Holmes calls season a failure, 'We haven't been good enough'

The Brief Lions GM Brad Holmes faced the media and addressed the team's dashed playoff hopes. Holmes said he doesn't feel the team is that far away, but everything will be examined. He also addressed questions on David Montgomery, Frank Ragnow and Kerby Joseph and their futures.



Lions General Manager Brad Holmes faced the media addressing the team's late-season collapse involving missing the playoffs.

Dig deeper:

Holmes was asked how he would grade himself for the season, after being told coach Dan Campbell gave himself a "freaking F."

"I guess, F, I'm not trying to copy what (Dan) said," Holmes said. "It was either good enough or not, And it wasn't good enough. It's either we are still competing for a championship, and we are not."

Holmes said he'll be taking an honest look at "everything" from top to bottom, adding that when you have results like they did in missing the playoffs- you are forced to.

"Bottom line, for our standards, this was a disappointment," he said. "The bottom line is, if we're not in the dance, we're not competing for a championship, it's a failure. It's a lot of things that we're going to have to take a long, hard look at.

"Before I look at anything, I'm going to look at myself. Obviously we haven't been good enough."

When asked about how aggressive he'll be, Holmes said he'll be working to get the Lions back amongst the contenders, adding he doesn't feel the team is that far away.

"A lot of the changes we make won't come with a headline," he said. "That's not to say that we won't do something that isn't in that splash category, but it (won't be) due to a lack of effort.

"We don't have all the answers right now, if we did you should actually be concerned. We haven't had the time to do a deep dive into our staff and our roster like we plan to."

The Lions went 9-8 this season, finishing over .500 for a third straight year. The roster now appears in flux with Holmes saying veteran offensive tackle Eric Decker is contemplating retirement.



Holmes talked about the importance of the offensive line and the team's plans to address it - also fielding questions about center Frank Ragnow whose retirement comeback ended after failing his physical.

Since, then it looks like Ragnow won't figure into the future plans, either. Holmes said the team has not pursued further communications with him in hopes of bringing him back.

He added that the team learned officially after the draft that he was retiring, but added it wasn't a complete surprise saying that hints were there.

"After that whole thing we kind of went our separate ways," Holmes said.

Tate Ratledge is an option for center, and Holmes said the team knows it will have to look for one whether it be in the draft or free agency.

Holmes did talk about the firing of John Morton at offensive coordinator but did not talk about the Mike McDaniel rumor. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said that the team had contacted the former Dolphins coach about their open position.

Quick hits

On the defensive breakdowns late in the year:

"Some of the run defense stuff was uncharacteristic. We've normally been very good, it wasn't clicking. We weren't consistent/ We're going to look at players, scheme, the whole thing."

On the future of safety Kerby Joseph, his new contract and his health:

"Kerby wanted to be out there, he earned that extension," Holmes said. "He had some things he had to deal with physically. He was urgently trying to get better to play - he had been making strides. I am glad he is in the spot where he can get the necessary treatment and rehab he needs. (The injury) just popped up on us. It sucks when it happens like that."

On getting more help at the edge rusher position:

"The position wasn't ignored in the draft, it just didn't come together like we would have liked it to be," he said. "Al-Quadin Muhammad played really well. I'm not sure how many other teams had a 14 and 11 sack guy. I know he's a free agent and (Marcus) Davenport is a free agent too.

"We're definitely going to have to look and replentish opposite of (Aiden) Hutchinson for sure."

On running back David Montgomery and if he'll be back:

"I know it was a tough year for him as far as the lack of touches - we weren't planning it to be that way," he said. "I thought he handled it like a pro. Those are the discussions we are going to have to have a lot more in depth, as far in terms of what the best plan is for him going forward. Is it somewhere else or whatever the case may be.

We just really appreciate everything he's done for us if it does end up going that way. I hope it doesn't."

The Source: Information for this story was from Thursday's press conference in Allen Park.



