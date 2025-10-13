Lions' Brian Branch suspended after post-game fight with Kansas City Chiefs

article

The Detroit Lions' Brian Branch has been suspended for unsportsmanlike conduct after their game against the Kansas City Chiefs, announced the NFL on Monday.

The backstory:

After a 30-17 loss to the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes tried to give a high-five to Branch as they met. The defensive back walked right past him, leading to Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster walking up to Branch and having a few words with him.

Branch then responded by punching Smith-Schuster to the ground.

The veteran wide receiver leaped to his feet and went after Branch, who played through an ankle injury that had kept him out of practice most of the week.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco tried to get between them, but Branch succeeded in ripping Smith-Schuster’s helmet off as dozens of players from both teams converged on the fight.

Eventually, coaches and players managed to separate the parties, and they finally left the field for the locker room.

What they're saying:

"I love Brian Branch," Campbell said, "but what he did is inexcusable, and it’s not going to be accepted here. It’s not what we do. It’s not what we’re about. I apologized to Coach (Andy) Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. That’s not OK. That’s not what we do here. It’s not going to be OK. He knows it. Our team knows it. That’s not what we do."

"I did a little childish thing," Branch said, "but I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don’t catch it. They be trying to bully me out there and I don’t — I shouldn’t have did it. It was childish."

What's next:

Branch has been suspended for one game and is set to return on Oct. 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.