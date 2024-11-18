Lions' Dan Campbell expects Jack Campbell to thrive after Anzalone injury to defense

The injury to Alex Anzalone during Sunday's Lions win over the Jaguars is the latest blow for the defense dealing with a number of injuries, headlined of course by the absence of star Aiden Hutchinson.

On Monday Coach Dan Campbell said that he expects linebacker Jack Campbell to fill the void left behind by Anzolone, adding that having Malcolm Rodriguez back from the injury list is also a big factor.

"I know this - Jack and Rodrigo are going to play alot for us," he said. "And then it's a matter of, is it by committee - (for instance) if you're using three linebackers you know, are we using a (defensive back) It's just hard to say right now."

Campbell led the Lions with a team-high nine tackles with a half-sack and tackle for loss in the 52-6 win over Jacksonville.

Anzalone is expected to miss about six to eight weeks with a broken arm. Coach Campbell says it's hard to replace the mental shorthand he shares with defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn where he knows what he's thinking, due to their experience together. But he added that the 2023 first round pick is up to the task.

"He is a smart football player and he studies it, he works at it. He was that way when he walked in, though. He's an instinctive player that really understands ball," Campbell said. "Jack has been right in (Alex's) hip pocket he watches, learns, listens."

Campbell said that it won't be the first time Jack Campbell has assumed the leadership role on defense, calling out the plays in the Anzalone role, which the team did in spring practice.

"We were doing this in spring. Alex wasn't here yet, he came in a couple weeks later and we were doing these situational scenarios where we let Goff call (the offense) and letting Jack it on defense," he said. So this isn't the first time he's had to take a little bit of a role like that and he's going to be fine.

"As far as that, he'll step right into that. He'll embrace it and I think you'll see him thrive."

The job of filling in for Anzalone won't fall only on Campbell and Rodriguez, though. The coach also praised reserve linebacker Ben Niemann as well.

Related: Lions' Jared Goff has another record-setting day: 'A credit to everyone else'

"Thank God for that guy because he can play any one of the spots," Campbell said. "Smart guy who has played a lot of football, we have no problem plugging and playing him anywhere."

The linebacker position group has been rocked by injuries with Rodriguez only recently returning to the lineup, while Derrick Barnes was lost to a knee injury for the season in Week 3 against the Cardinals and Jalen Reeves-Maybin is on IR with neck injury suffered in the Week 9 Packers game.

Welcome aboard: Campbell also talked about the debut on-field of Za'Darius Smith. The trade-deadline acquisition had one tackle and a half-sack Sunday in limited time.

Campbell said he fits well as another "piece of the puzzle."

"He doesn't stay blocked long, he is a guy that played well," he said. "He's really good with his hands. The first outing with him, I think it was good, I think he fits right in with us."