Lions' Jared Goff has another record-setting day: 'A credit to everyone else'

If the MVP of the NFL season comes from a quarterback – which it absolutely will – the Detroit Lions will have a strong argument in Jared Goff taking home the prestigious title.

It's been 12 years since a non-QB won the MVP race and this year, Goff, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen are leading the way. After Sunday's utter domination of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the stats are there for Goff.

Goff threw for 412 yards with 4 touchdowns and a QB rating of 158.3 – it's perfect. He's the only player in NFL history with multiple games over 400 yards, four touchdowns, and a perfect rating. He's one of seven QBs in the history of the league to do that.

The Lions QB, who doesn't like talking about himself, told FOX 2's Dan Campbell that he knows how rare it is.

"Yeah, it's cool. The stats like that are really cool and yeah, I don't take it for granted. I remember the other one. It was Minnesota and in L.A. on Thursday night and I'll never forget this one yesterday. And yeah, to be able to come out of the game with with numbers like that is fine, but it's certainly a credit to everyone else," Goff said.

'A credit to everyone else'. What a line from the leader of this team.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions makes a hand gesture holding up two fingers against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After Sunday's 52-6 destruction of the Jags, a game in which the offense scored each time they had the ball, Goff said that was actually a goal.

"Scoring on every drive is pretty impressive and hard to do. And it was something we had kind of joked about during the week. Like it's like a goal for us that week of trying to not punt the whole game, you know, take care of the ball and finish it with either a field goal or a touchdown. And we did that," Goff said.

But don't think this is easy. The Jaguars may be reeling a bit but this still in the NFL. The best football players in the world are here.

"I think Dan had said it all week that like, we can make this game however we want it to go. We want to wait back and, you know, allow the team to hang around, you know, then they will and it'll be a little bit harder. Or we can come out and try to punch him in the face from the beginning. And we did that. And I thought our defense set the tone early and then we were able to score. And I think once it was like 21-3, you could kind of feel like, all right, we've got a good grip on this thing and just kept our foot on the gas," Goff said. "I'll never call it easy. You know, it's hard. It's really hard every week's hard. I think at certain times late in that game, yeah, we're moving the ball pretty good and a lot of our stuff was working and I think the part that was good is it felt like Ben could call it anything, but it was it's never easy. It's hard to execute. It's hard to do it right every time. It's hard against any team in this league. And yesterday was hard, but we got it done."

The Detroit Lions are for real and Goff says even though it may look easy – as he's had five games with 80% completion rate. That's an NFL record in ten games. Goff said the offense is in sync right now.

"We've hit a mark now where, mentally, I have a great grasp of what we're trying to do. On every play, Ben (Johnson) and I are on the same page and I think our running backs are really a huge credit to that when the guys downfield are covered and they're not, which is them getting themselves open underneath and I'm able to hit them and those become positive gains, that only makes it easier for me to not have to force a ball in and be like, okay, that's covered. Throw it down to Gibbs, gives one down to D-Mo one more time and they're positive. Plays are ten, 15 yard plays and so it makes my job a lot easier."