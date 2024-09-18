Lions Dan Campbell has home address doxxed, creating series of security concerns

A powerhouse of a man on the sidelines for the Lions was harassed at home. Coach Dan Campbell and his family of four with wife and two kids – was a victim of doxxing, after that tough loss last season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Doxxing - is leaking personal information to the public, and the leaker exposed coach Campbell’s home address, off Quarton Road in Bloomfield Township.

Then, someone sent a bunch of contractors to his house to make repairs that weren’t needed, as a prank.

Weeks later after the 49ers loss in the NFC Championship loss, the harassment ramped up.

Find out what the Lions coach was dealing with and what happened next.



