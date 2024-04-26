Lions draft Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw in 2nd round

article

The Lions added another cornerback in the second round of their 2024 NFL Draft haul - this time with Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

Rakestraw, 5 feet, 11 inches and 183 pounds is another man coverage corner as Detroit shores up the defensive backfield.

NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah called Rakestraw one of his favorite players in the Draft.

"Rakestraw is a rangy, fluid cornerback who plays with energy and toughness," he wrote. "He is physical in pass coverage and stays attached underneath and vertically. He is awesome against the run … he attacks blockers, including offensive linemen."

According to ESPN: "He mirrors the receiver's release and is smooth turning and running. He is instinctive, reading the receiver and matching routes in man coverage. And Rakestraw sorts out routes, splits high-low route combinations and tracks the ball well in zone looks."

On Day One General Manager Brad Holmes picked Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The Lions traded up with a third round pick from pick 29 to 24 with the Cowboys, in order to take Arnold - considered by many to be the top cornerback in the Draft.

Arnold was nearly as thrilled as the Lions brass to be coming to Detroit. He posted a video Friday morning, saying he was so excited that he slept with his Draft hat on.

More Draft:

"I was so happy last night I slept with my hat on, man," Arnold said. "One pride. Went to sleep last night a Lion, woke up a Lion. One pride, let's get to work."