Lions home playoffs bring economic boost to Detroit

The Lions are bringing big bucks to Downtown Detroit, boosting the local economy.

According to the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau, a home NFL playoff game brings about $20 million to the city.

The Rams vs. Lions game on Jan. 14 was a huge economic boost; similar is expected for this Sunday's playoff between the Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Yet, Anderson Economic Group anticipates Sunday's playoff will actually bring Detroit over $50 million – accounting for spending and indirect impact.

As January tends to be a slow period for restaurants, the economic impact of the Rams vs. Lions game on Jan. 14 was substantial; a similar boost is anticipated for this Sunday's playoff between the Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, restaurants and bars are anticipating the crowds once again and finalizing their game plans.

In Greektown, business is heating up.

"We have to hire double the people now… more staff, more entertainment, so it’s revenue for everyone," said Yanni Dionisopoulos, the co-owner of Golden Fleece Restaurant, Delux Bar & Lounge, and several other businesses in Greektown.

"City needs that revenue, businesses need that revenue, people need that revenue," Dionisopoulos added. "So, it’s an amazing thing."

Related article

Down the street at Astoria Bakery, they are also excited for another playoff game.

"Last week it was pretty crazy," said Tommy Teftsis, the owner of the bakery. "It was a late game, it was cold, but people were still out… business was great."

Floridians will be all over the city this weekend as the Tampa Bay Lightning is also in Detroit, battling the Red Wings the same day the Lions and Bucs face off – with one getting a step closer to the Super Bowl.

"All of a sudden on social media you see all these people going to all these different bars. A few of my favorites, like Tin Roof around here, are just absolutely packed to the brim," said Matt Wilson, who enjoys visiting Downtown Detroit. "What I loved is that the cold weather last Sunday didn’t keep the fans from coming down here and spending money."

The only thing better than seeing all that money being raked in is witnessing so much spirit being shown in Honolulu Blue jerseys.

"I just love to see everyone together," Teftsis said. "It’s just awesome."

Many people in the business community say this sets Detroit up nicely for the NFL Draft days, which is in exactly 100 days.