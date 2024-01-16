Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Playoff tickets on sale now

article

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell promised Grit when he and Jared Goff arrived in the Motor City. They're proving it and are now playing a second playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.

Playoff tickets for the Lions-Buccaneers game are on sale now. The tickets went on sale at Noon ET and there were several thousand people were waiting to buy tickets for the second-ever playoff game at Ford Field. Of course, the first one was just a few days ago.

The Detroit Lions and Jared Goff host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Ford Field. It will be the second matchup of the year between the two NFC teams – with the Lions winning 20-6 on Oct. 15. In that game, Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions showed the entire NFC that these were not the Same Old Lions.

But tickets are going to be pricey – especially if you're looking at a seat close to the field. Lions tickets went on sale, starting at $577 per ticket in the upper deck. The Lions' most expensive set listed on Ticketmaster, as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, are $1,050 each! That's for a spot in section 128, row 40. The $577 ticket is for a spot in 345 row 19. That's way up in the upper deck above the end zone.

If you're looking at the resale market – the tickets are going to be expensive there too. Resale tickets in 345 – are going for $745 each. But if you're a super fan and are itching for the best seats in the house, you're looking at paying more than $2,200 per seat.

Similar to last week, these are going to be the hottest tickets in the NFL. The other NFC game – Green Bay vs San Francisco – is the closest in terms of face value. But those ‘cheap seats’ still come in at $250 each.

There's a premium to the Lions tickets as fans look to cheer on their team for the first time through the NFC playoffs.

The winner goes to the NFC Championship game and, if both the Lions and the Packers win, Detroit would get one more game at Ford Field. You can bet those tickets next weekend would cost you even more.

