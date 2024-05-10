Expand / Collapse search

Samantha Woll murder: Suspect due in court Friday

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  May 10, 2024 7:04am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The man accused of killing well-known Metro Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll is due in court Friday morning.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, as well as home invasion and lying to police in connection with the October 2023 murder. 

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in the 1360 block of Joliet Place in Detroit. Jackson-Bolanos was arrested several weeks after the murder. 

During Friday's motion hearing, a judge is expected to decide if some evidence can be used during trial, particularly calls made while Jackson-Bolanos has been in jail. This hearing is a continuation of last week's hearing about the same issue.