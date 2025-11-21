Lions lose LaPorta likely for rest of season, but get back 2 starters for Giants

The Lions will have some familiar faces back in the lineup for Sunday against the Giants - but the news isn't all good.

Coach Dan Campbell said that star tight end Sam LaPorta is likely lost for the season due to a surgical procedure.

LaPorta was suffering from a back injury that forced him out of the lineup for the Eagles game last week.

"So look, Sam did have a procedure and he's going to be out for awhile," Campbell said Friday. "I think we would be fortunate to get him back for the rest of the season. I think that is very, very slim."

Campbell said that the good news was that the procedure went well and that it means good things for the long-term.

"Losing Sam hurts, but we will adjust and adapt," he said. "We've got plenty of weapons here. He can do it all, we still got Brock (Wright), Ross Dwelley and (tackle Dan Skipper). We have some versatility."

Some defensive reinforcements are on the way — starting cornerback DJ Reed and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Campbell added that veteran defensive tackle Marcus Davenport is close to returning, and could see action.

"I feel pretty good about Malcolm going. I feel good about DJ Reed going right now. Those would be the two that I'm probably most optimistic about," he said. "(DJ) is back off the injury, he's running around well. It's been a minute, but yet he's played a lot of ball too. And so it's not gonna take very long.

"It really is like riding a bike, but happy to see him out there. And I know he's ready to go."

Starting safety Kirby Joseph is also close to returning to action but is going to need more time.

No Dart for Giants

Campbell said he doesn't expect the New York offense to change much with Jameis Winston.

Winston started last week for the Giants in their 27-20 loss to the Packers, throwing a costly interception at the end of the game, sealing their fifth loss in a row.

Rookie sensation Jaxson Dart will be out again with concussion symptoms.

"The core of what they do and the pro style offense itself is not going to change," Campbell said. "And if Dart had played there wouldn't have been a ton of running and things of that nature."

The Giants offense relies on a pro-style playbook he said, and Winston's strong arm provides a vertical threat.

"I know Winston very well. He can put it on a dime and he's not afraid to rip it in there," he said. "We have prepared for both. We felt Winston was probably going to be the guy.

"He's a great human being, a great leader and great dude."

