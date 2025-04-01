Lions playoff seeding rule change, 'tush push' proposals tabled at NFL meetings

article

The "tush push" remain legal for now, while a request by the Lions for playoff seeding changes won't be happening - yet, at least.

Rule change votes were held at the NFL owners meetings in Florida with the biggest news being a slight tweak in the new dynamic kickoff. Touchbacks will now move the ball up to the 35 to discourage kickoffs into the end zone.

A playoff proposal by the Lions to adjust playoff seeding was tabled. Under the Lions request, the change would reward teams with better records with higher seeds than division champions with lesser won-loss records.

Also in the proposal, the Lions added that if "two or more playoff participants finish with the same won-lost-tied percentage at the end of the regular season, priority shall be given to a team or teams that are division champions."

Also tabled was the controversial Eagles' "tush push" which the Packers challenged - has been tabled.

By tabling the proposals both can be discussed again at the Spring League Meeting in May.

Another Lions rule change proposal was shot down, however. The Lions made a proposal to eliminate an automatic first down as a penalty imposed for defensive holding and illegal contact.

The league did pass a proposal by the Eagles to align the postseason and regular season overtime rules by granting both teams an opportunity to possess the ball regardless of the outcome of the first possession.

Regular season OT will remain 10 minutes instead of 15 like in the playoffs.

The NFL passed a proposal by the Competition Committee to expand instant replay's ability to advise the on-field officials on specific, objective aspects of a play and/or to address game administration issues when clear and obvious video evidence is present.

