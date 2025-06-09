Detroit Lions players join Redford students for special lesson in technology

The Brief Lions players joined Redford students on a journey learning about brand-new technology. Former Lion Lomas Brown says they are trying to expose children to as much technology as they can.



It was a very special afternoon for some students in Redford, where they got a hands-on lesson in technology with some Detroit Lions rookies.

The assignment was held at the Redford Service Academy, where the school’s media department interviewed the Lions players about the experience.

"Obviously, you know this is the future of America. "They’re going to be the ones dealing with all this technology and AI and the drones and everything, so it’s cool that they’re getting a jump start on that," said Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

Former Lion Lomas Brown started the Lomas Brown Jr. Foundation, where he says they are trying to expose children to as much technology as they can.

Then it was on to the hands-on part of the day, where students flew drones in the gymnasium and outside.

"It’s almost like a preview for our leap camp that starts on June 23 and runs through July 21. So we have Detroit Lions rookies and some of the alumni that came out today and came out to interact with our kids," said Brown.