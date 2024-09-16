Lions tailgaters leaves trail of garbage behind at Eastern Market say business owners

After a day of tailgating at Eastern Market on football Sunday’s when the Lions play at home leaves a tailgating aftermath of garbage and debris.

"When we come to work Monday morning it looks like a tornado or something hit, because there is debris trash everywhere," said Desmond Walston, "Bottles everywhere. It’s just a big, big mess."

And this Monday, was no different, while coming on the heels of a double-fatal shooting that took place Sunday after the Lions game.

Walston works at Dugagjini Meat.

"This morning that whole lot over there was just full even over here, it was just full of bottles, food trays just everything," he said.

On Monday a power-washing company cleaning up the grounds of the market.

"It’s part of the job," said one worker. "We just clean."

But market officials want everyone to do their part. Officials at Eastern Market say debris left in the parking lots and tailgating area is a challenge to manage.

They add that the spillage of food and grease can result in damage to the asphalt and the need to pay for additional clean-up crews to restore the market so local businesses can effectively operate the following day.

In a statement, officials told FOX 2.

"We’re asking fans to help us protect the tailgating tradition by keeping the spaces clean, using provided trash receptacles and continuing to show the pride and respect for the environment and fellow attendees that has always characterized our fan base."



Members of the business community agree and hope to see a change.

"Enjoy yourself, have fun be civilized and don’t leave a mess you got garbage cans," said Walston. "Throw this stuff in the garbage can."