Lions tailgating returns to Eastern Market with new rules

The Brief Detroit Lions tailgates are returning to Eastern Market with a new set of rules. The new safety measures come after two people were shot and killed last year at an Eastern Market tailgate. Tailgating tickets must be purchased in advance online.



Fans heading to Eastern Market to tailgate for Detroit Lions games this season will be facing some new rules after last year's shooting that killed two.

The backstory:

In 2024, on Sept. 15, two men were killed after a shooting at a tailgating event inside Eastern Market’s Shed 6. Rayshawn Palmer, 40, was shot and killed while trying to de-escalate a fight that broke out.

Investigators say the two men fought and pulled guns on one another, but Palmer was shot. Palmer's family filed a lawsuit in August against Eastern Market and two other companies they believe should be held accountable.

What they're saying:

Eastern Market officials say tailgaters should note some changes to some rules in accordance with best practices to ensure all guests enjoy tailgating.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance via EasternMarket.org. Tailgate and parking lots open at 8 a.m. for 1 p.m. games; 11 a.m. for 4 p.m. games; and 3 p.m. for 8 p.m. games. No early access will be allowed.

The smallest tailgate ticket package includes 10 wristbands and the largest with 20.

Eastern Market configured the individual tailgate areas to allow for safe, comfortable, and enjoyable tailgating to occur within parking spaces.

Organizers say tags and wristbands will be color coded to each game and not transferable to future tailgate events.

Notable policies:

Double space purchases will receive a hang tag and 10 wristbands for up to 10 tailgaters. One vehicle and a tent are allowed.

Quadrant space purchases will receive a hang tag and 20 wristbands for up to 20 tailgaters. Two vehicles and two tents allowed.

RV space purchases underneath Shed 6 will receive a hang tag and 20 wristbands for up to 20 tailgaters.

Tailgate setup must be contained within the space, and not in the drive lanes.

Eastern Market will post signage enforcing prohibition of weapons and firearms.

By order of the Fire Marshall, no tailgating will be allowed in drive lanes within parking lots.

No overnight parking will be permitted. Eastern Market is not responsible for vehicles left overnight.

Tents larger than 10x10 are prohibited.

Only State-approved gas/propane grills with fuel valve shut-offs and self-contained charcoal grills are permitted. No open flams or wood fires by order of the Fire Marshall.

Self-starting coals or gas grills only. No lighter fluid allowed.

Due to extensive damage to concrete and drains, deep fryers and cooking oil are not permitted on the market premises.

Alcohol must be contained within the tailgate lots.

Tailgating areas must be kept in a neat and orderly condition, and all trash must be disposed of in proper receptacles.

All hot coal must be extinguished and placed in the hot coal bins located in all tailgating lots.

All tailgate activities must be conducted in accordance with the law.

Guests who fail to abide by Eastern Market Partnership personnel may be subject to immediate ejection from tailgate lots without reimbursement.

Find the full list of rules on their website.

What you can do:

