Lions trade up in 2nd to pick offensive guard Tate Ratledge of Georgia

The Detroit Lions drafted offensive guard Tate Ratledge of Georgia with the 60th pick of the second round in the 2025 NFL Draft Friday.

The Lions traded pick no. 57 and 230 to the Broncos for pick 60 and 130 - moving up three picks. The next Detroit pick has not been due for awhile - at number 102, the last pick of the third round.

An All-America selection for the Bulldogs, Ratledge gives the Lions added depth on the offensive line with a massive 6-6 frame weighing 320 pounds.

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) looks on during the AFLAC Kickoff college football game against the Clemson Tigers on August 31, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

On the first night of the draft, the Lions took Tyleik Williams, the big defensive tackle from Ohio State.

Prior to the NFL Draft start, the Lions reeled off a busy Friday exercising fifth-year options on defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and receiver Jameson Williams to keep both through the 2026.

On Thursday Kerby Joseph was signed to an $86 million, four-year contract extension after an all-pro season at safety.

The University of Michigan had its fourth standout selected with cornerback Will Johnson to the Cardinals Johnson's stock was impacted due to health questions.

In the first round of the draft, defensive tacjkle Mason Graham went to the Browns at No. 5, tight end Colston Loveland went to the Bears at no. 10 overall and defensive tackle Kenneth Grant to the Dolphins at No. 13.