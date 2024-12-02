Lions vs Packers: How to watch Detroit play Green Bay on Thursday night

The Brief The Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers this Thursday for the teams' second match of the season Control of the NFC North and the top seed in the playoffs is still in play, even as Detroit has marched to a 10-game win streak this season Green Bay is only two games behind Detroit and a victory at Ford Field would only tighten things further as the 2024 season nears the final stretch



As the latest NFL season turns toward the final stretch, the Detroit Lions are leading their division, own a 10-game win streak, and are eyeing the top seed in the playoffs.

But with five games to go, they will host the Green Bay Packers in Detroit on Thursday with a lot still on the line.

The Ford Field matchup will be Detroit's second game against Green Bay, a division rival that has been surging as of late. Both teams have a lot to play for, which should make for a tough four quarters when kickoff arrives this week.

How to watch Lions vs. Packers

Green Bay and Detroit will play at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The game will be shown in two places: it will stream on Prime Video and be broadcast on FOX 2.

Pre-game coverage will begin with Lions Gameday Live starting at 7 p.m. and game coverage will begin at 8 p.m. There will also be a half hour of post-game coverage at 11 p.m.

Battle for NFC North

Despite only losing one game this year, Detroit's hold on the NFC North division is tenuous. Now 12 games into the season, the division has emerged as one of the best in the NFL with both the Packers and Minnesota Vikings in contention for the crown.

The Lions have already beat each team once, running over the Packers 24-14 in the first week of November while eeking out a two-point win over the Vikings in Minnesota in mid-October.

Detroit has continued to win, but so has Minnesota and Green Bay, which own a 10-2 and 9-3 record respectively.

A Detroit loss to either team would tighten the race for the division as well as the first-round bye in the playoffs.

A growing injury bug

Even as they escaped Thanksgiving with a victory over Chicago, Detroit couldn't end the day without a few more injuries on defense.

In what's become a staple of an otherwise stellar season, two more defensive ends left Thursday's game while starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is reportedly out for the season with a torn ACL.

Meanwhile, rookie defender Mekhi Wingo injured his knee and is done for the rest of the regular season, despite returning to the game on Thursday.

Detroit has continued to compete even as wider gaps open on defense. While they have continued to win, it has been against lesser competition in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Jacksonville.

They will need their magic to continue when hosting Green Bay, which took down a newly resurgent Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving while one week earlier blowing out the San Francisco 49ers - another team hampered by injuries.

Game Odds

Detroit are 3.5-point favorites against Green Bay, according to multiple sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Lions have a 58.9% chance of victory.