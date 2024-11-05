Lisa McClain wins Michigan’s 9th District

Lisa McClain cruised to victory and will represent Michigan’s thumb region for the third straight term after being projected the winner of the 9th Congressional District over Clinton St. Mosley.

The Republican, who first won the seat in 2020 after it was held by former Congressman Paul Mitchell, has endeared herself to former President Donald Trump and has binded herself to his MAGA brand.

McClain has served in the U.S. House since 2021. She represents an area that extends north from Detroit's suburbs and encompasses parts of Oakland and Macomb counties.

McClain currently serves on the the Committee on Oversight and Accountability. She first ran for the U.S. House having never held political office before and has remained a staunch support of former President Donald Trump throughout her two terms.

Michigan election results: Track all races

McClain was a heavy favorite to win another term after she ran unopposed during the party’s primary in August. While the district was slightly modified after redistricting in 2020, it remains among the most conservative in Michigan.

After spending time with the financial planning firm the Hantz Group, McClain has worked on several committees during her four years in Congress. That includes working as the chair of the House Health Care and Financial Services Oversight Committee, as well as acting as a member of the Armed Service Committee, Education and Workforce Committee, and the Budget Committee.

The Associated Press declared McClain the winner at 10:54 p.m. EST.