LIST: I-94 closed in Dearborn, Detroit early Monday; other Metro Detroit closures

After heavy rain this weekend caused serious flooding, there are a number of remaining freeway closures across Metro Detroit.

The biggest closure that continues as of early Monday morning is I-94 in Detroit and Dearborn. Westbound I-94 is closed from I-75 t o Greenfield, while eastbound I-94 is closed from Greenfield to I-96. Depending on where you’re coming from, you can use the Lodge, I-96, and I-75 as a detour.



According to MDOT the power outages across the state have caused issues pumping water off of the roadways.



"The lack of power affected dozens of freeway pump houses which rely on power to pump water off the freeways. Temporary generators were brought into a number of locations which allowed the reopening of all other freeways except for I-94 in Detroit and Dearborn between Greenfield Road and I-75," MDOT said in a release.

Other flooding-related closures as of 5:30 a.m. Monday:

Allen Park - Southfield Freeway ramps to I-94 closed, both northbound and southbound

Detroit - Lodge Freeway ramps to WB I-94 closed, both northbound and southbound

Detroit - Jeffries Freeway ramps to WB I-94 closed, both eastbound and westbound

Detroit - I-75 ramps to WB I-94 closed, both northbound and southbound

Wayne County - EB I-94 exit ramp to Schaefer Highway closed

Wayne County - Hines Drive closed between Ann Arbor Trail and West Outer Drive, both eastbound and westbound