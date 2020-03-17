List of stores, restaurants in Mich. Adjusting hours or closing amid coronavirus emergency

article

With social distancing becoming the new norm, restaurants and retailers across the United States are adjusting business practices.

As of Monday, Gov. Whitmer mandated that all bars and restaurants in Michigan close their in-person dining room and prepare food for carry-out or delivery only. That also applies to national fast food chains. Gyms, movie theaters and many other public gathering spaces were also included in a mandated closure.

Gov. Whitmer has also recommended gatherings be reduced to 50 people or less in the time being. Because of this, many events, whether personal, like weddings, or public, like concerts, are also up in the air right now.

Here is a list of businesses, such as grocers and retail, that have amended their hours during the coronavirus state or emergency - or closed down completely.

RESTAURANTS

All bars and restaurants in Michigan are only open right now for carry-out or delivery service.

You can sort through a list here of all restaurants in the metro Detroit area open for business right now.

The detroitfoodupdates.com list is put together thanks to BEYOND Juicery + Eatery and BMG Media.

GROCERS

ALDI

Some stores will have limited hours or be temporarily closed, Aldi said in a news release. Closures and adjusted hours will vary from location to location.

KROGER

Kroger is adjusting store operating hours and will now be open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. This is in efforts to keep the stores clean, open and stocked. Some specific stores are also adjusting hours locally based on their circumstances.

MEIJER

As of Tuesday, Meijer has not announced they’ve scaled back hours. WALMART

Beginning March 15, all 24-hour stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m., the retailer announced.

TRADER JOE’S

Beginning Monday, March 16 and until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9:00am until 7:00pm to support our Crew Members in taking care of one another and our customers.

SHOPPING

12 OAKS MALL

As of Monday night, the shopping center’s hours remain the same although some individual stores have opted to reduce their hours or close completely. Seating in food court has been reduced and serving trays have been removed.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General announced plans that the first hour of operations every day will be open solely for the shopping needs of senior customers.

FAIRLANE MALL

Hours are being reduced as of Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. Temporary hours are: Monday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Checking in with individual stores for varying hours is also recommended.

PARTRIDGE CREEK MALL

Hours are being reduced as of Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. Temporary hours are: Monday – Saturday, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Checking in with individual stores for varying hours is also recommended.

SALVATION ARMY

All 35 Salvation Army Family Thrift Stores and donation centers in southeast Michigan are temporarily closed.

SHINOLA

All retail stores are closed until at least March 28. Shinola.com is still open for business.

MISCELLANEOUS

DETROIT INSTITUTE OF ARTS

The DIA is closed to visitors as of Friday, March 13 through April 5.

THE DETROIT ZOO

The zoo is closed to the public right now through the end of March.

THE HENRY FORD

All public venues of The Henry Ford will remain closed through Sunday, April 5.

FOCUS HOPE

Programs such as on-site early learning and youth development, and workforce development classes had been canceled. Food for Seniors operations will continue, with adjustments. Check with Focus Hope for more details.

MICHIGAN SCIENCE CENTER

The Michigan Science Center is closed to visitors as of Friday, March 13 with a potential opening date of Tuesday, March 24.

MICHIGAN WELCOME CENTERS

MDOT has closed the information lobbies at all Michigan Welcome Centers until further notice. Restrooms remain open to the public.

WRIGHT MUSEUM

The Wright Museum will remain closed to the public through April 7. All programs, tours, and event rentals are effectively postponed or canceled through this date.