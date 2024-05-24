Little girl found in Detroit, police search for parents

article

A little girl was found wandering alone in Detroit Wednesday evening.

Detroit police said the child, who appears to be two or three years old, was spotted in the area of Washburn and Cambridge around 5:25 p.m.

"Her name may be Aurora," police released. :"She is wearing a purple t-shirt, brown pants with butterflies on them, and purple light up shoes."

She is 2 feet and 6 inches tall, and weights about 40 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes her and knows her parents or guardians is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1201.