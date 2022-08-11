'Live 6' promotes rebirth of Livernois and 6 Mile business district

Detroit’s business scene is booming - and it’s not where you think you would find it. Move over Downtown and Midtown, the Livernois/Six Mile/McNichols business district also known as Live6, is competing for the spotlight

"It really is the crossroads of a terrific commercial corridor and neighborhoods, that are becoming once again vibrant," said Dr. Geneva Williams.

The Detroit Pizza Bar which celebrated its grand opening earlier this year is one of several businesses enjoying success on Six Mile.

And as the Detroit Pizza Bar flourishes, other businesses plan to open soon in this business district.

The progress on Live6 is not just about retail it’s also about housing including a new development with all units designated for affordable rent.

"We’re building a three-story 38-unit apartment building the first one to be built in area in over 50 years," said George N'Namdi, managing partner, Sawyer Art Apartments

The city of Detroit’s Strategic Neighborhood Fund is helping to provide an economic boost for these business districts through its non-profit and private sector partners.

To learn more about business opportunities through the Live6 Alliance go to Live6detroit.org