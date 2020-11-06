LIVE UPDATES: Michigan GOP discusses 'election integrity'

The Michigan Republican Party will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in Oakland County to discuss the election results in that state that it claims is "blatant corruption" without providing evidence.

FOX 2 has a news crew at the press conference and we'll provide live updates on our blog here.

In a statement announcing the press conference, the Michigan GOP said election night was "shocking" and "every American should be concerned at the blatant corruption that happened".

The party did not disclose the nature of any corruption. There has been no confirmed corruption in Michigan and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said earlier this week that anyone who questions the accuracy of this year's election is attacking democracy.

An estimated 5.2 million Michigan residents voted in the election, including two-thirds who voted by absentee ballot.

As results started to come in on election night, President Donald Trump was leading the vote. However, as absentee ballots were counted, the results swung in favor of Joe Biden. Wednesday afternoon, the Michigan race was called for the former Vice President, putting him just six votes shy of the Electoral College victory of 270.

Claims of corruption around the election have been tossed by Republicans including Trump, Senate hopeful John James, and more. There have not been any credible reports of widespread fraud.

"Our system is secure, accurate, and anyone who tells you otherwise is attacking our Democracy or unhappy with the results," Benson said Wednesday.

Trump filed a lawsuit Wednesday before Michigan was called for Biden, citing lack of access Republican challengers to view the ballot counting process. The lawsuit was rejected Thursday afternoon by the Michigan Court of Claims.

All results are unofficial until the board of canvassers certifies the results. That is a bi-partisan effort that takes place over two weeks.