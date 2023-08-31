A bank robbery suspect arrested in Livonia was found stolen cash, a registered handgun, and his 4-year-old son in the getaway vehicle.

William Davis later admitted to robbing a Comerica bank earlier this week after he was taken into custody by Livonia police. A federal complaint against him charged him with bank robbery and use of a firearm during a crime.

According to an affidavit submitted by an FBI officer, Davis had walked into the bank on Aug. 29, stated "This is a robbery, I am serious, give me all your money" before pointing a handgun at employees and racking the weapon.

By the time police arrived at 10:50 a.m., Davis had fled in a Chevrolet Blazer. According to the complaint, employees were visibly in distress following the robbery.

Livonia police reviewed surveillance footage of the bank robbery, which showed a Black male walking through the front door wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on it. The hood was up, and a black face mask was also being worn, covering the suspect's face.

After entering the bank, Davis waived a firearm in the air and pointed it at employees, surveillance footage showed.

Davis then walked to the teller counter and pulled out a striped bag and gave it to an employee. He then walked to another employee and was led into the manager's office. From there, he was led to the employee back door, which was then unlocked by a worker.

Inside the teller area, cash was placed inside the striped bag that had been given to the first employee. After taking the money, he left through the front door and fled in his vehicle.

The suspect vehicle, which did not have a license plate that was viewable, was spotted around 10:53 a.m. heading eastbound on Lyndon. It was later spotted in a church parking lot north of Schoolcraft.

After police arrived at the church, they spotted Davis standing by his vehicle, parked next to a dumpster.

When they asked him what he was doing in the area, he said he was from the Canton area and was taking his son to the park. The 4-year-old was seated in the rear right passenger seat.

Davis was detained due to his vehicle matching the description of the suspect's getaway car and because he appeared unsure of his answer.

Police then searched his vehicle and found several items indicating that Davis had been part of a bank robbery, including a striped Victoria Secret bag with $2,348 in currency. A black Ruger Max-9 9mm handgun with three rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber located

The gun was registered to Davis.

Police also found tan gloves, a balaclava style mask, and a robbery note that said "This is a bank robbery. Be quiet just grab the money. No one will get hurt. Thanks"

Davis later admitted to his involvement in the robbery, completing a written statement.