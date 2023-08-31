6 break-ins reported in 48 hours near University of Michigan; Ann Arbor police investigate

As students settle in for the new school year at the University of Michigan, they are dealing with a burglar or burglars who are targeting student rentals.

In a 48-span this week, police say they took six reports of break-ins. The suspect typically goes through unlocked first-floor windows and cuts the screens with a knife, police said.

These crimes were reported in the 500, 600, and 800 block of Catherine Street, the 100 block of N. State Street, the 1000 block of Prospect Street, and the 700 block of Dewey Avenue.

During the break-in on N. State Street, a woman confronted the suspect around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. When confronted, he fled through the front door with an iPhone, a Bluetooth speaker, and cash. Police said a person of interest was identified in connection with this break-in.

"I'll definitely be more aware knowing this," said Chloe Erickson, a junior at the school. "It's unfortunate to know that this is happening, and we might not be as safe as we feel."