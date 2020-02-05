Livonia man facing charges after found with $28,000 in fake bills
(FOX 2) - A 45-year-old Livonia man is facing charges after police say he was in possession of and used fake money.
Police say Blake Smallwood was caught on surveillance video passing counterfeit $100 bills at Riverside Arena and Larry's Foodland in Livonia.
Smallwood was arrested Jan. 29 at his home and investigators found an additional 281 fake $100 bills - equaling a value of $28,100. The bills had the same serial number and a red Chinese symbol on the back and were turned over to the Livonia Police Department.
Smallwood is facing multiple charges, including counterfeit coins/possession and uttering and publishing counterfeit bills.
We're told Smallwood was on parole at the time for a home invasion.
He's been arraigned and was given a bond of $10,000. He's due in court again Feb. 13.
A mug shot of Blake Smallwood, 45