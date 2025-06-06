Livonia police shoot man who attempted to rob phone store, sources say

The Brief Livonia police shot a man after he tried to rob a store Friday afternoon. Preliminary information from sources told FOX 2 the man pointed a gun at police before officers fired at him. The police scene shutdown a portion of Middlebelt between 5 Mile and Lyndon.



What we know:

Livonia police shot a man after he attempted to rob a cellular store off of Middlebelt on Friday, sources told FOX 2.

He allegedly pointed a gun at patrol officers before they shot him.

Around 2:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the area after Five Mile and Middlebelt after reports of a man behaving erratically while brandishing a gun, according to a news release Livonia police sent out.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Livonia, was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot.

Law enforcement closed a stretch of Middlebelt between 5 Mile Road and Lyndon Street following the shooting.

What we don't know:

The suspect robber's status is unclear. He was taken to the hospital and still had a pulse, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Dig deeper:

Two people were also inside the store at the time of the shooting, fleeing after police became involved.

Michigan State Police are now involved, as is protocol during any shooting involving law enforcement.